Michele Rizzotto
1952 - 2025
Michele Rizzotto, 73, of Lewiston, NY, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. Born and raised in Niagara Falls, Michele was the cherished daughter of the late Matthew and Antoinette (Del Gobbo) Rizzotto.
A graduate of Niagara Falls High School, Michele dedicated over 39 years of...
Obituary
Rosalie Proietti
1935 - 2025
Rosalie M. Proietti, beloved aunt and cherished member of the Lewiston, NY community, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 14, 2025, under the care of her loving nieces, nephew and Niagara Hospice. Born on January 19, 1935, in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the devoted daughter of the late Alexandro and Marion (née...
Obituary
Walter Pfohl
1943 - 2025
Walter J. Pfohl passed away April 11, 2025 in Niagara Hospice House. He was born on January 14, 1943 in Niagara Falls, NY a son of Gustav and Anna (Mueller) Pfohl. He proudly served in the National Guard. He was a machinist retiring from Williams Advanced Materials. Walt had a great love for his family and the...
Obituary
Frances C. Koshinski
Frances C. Koshinski, 93, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on April 11th, 2025, at Ascension Living: Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston, with her loving family present. Born in Central City, PA, Frances was the daughter of the late Angelo C. and Lena (Barrecca) Rizzo. Frances moved to Niagara Falls in 1943 and was a...
Obituary
Blair Hoplight
1943 - 2025
Blair J. Hoplight, of Lewiston, NY. It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Blair Hoplight, who passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on August 28, 1943, a son of Blair E. and Ann [Chiodo] Hoplight.
Blair was a devoted member of the Niagara Falls and Lewiston...
Obituary
Eva Balys
1940 - 2025
Eva L. Balys, 84, of Ocala, FL, passed from this life on Monday, March 31st, 2025, at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, FL, shortly after suffering a medical emergency. Born December 13, 1940, in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. and Ruth L. (Moon) Brinkman.
Mrs. Balys moved to...
Obituary
Renee Fournier
1945 - 2025
Renee Fournier, 79, of Niagara Falls, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, April 1st 2025. Born November 5th, 1945 in Syracuse, New York. Renee was the daughter of Gene Fournier and Priscilla Davis. Renee was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by her friends and family alike.
Renee is...
Obituary
Anthony Casero
1937 - 2025
Anthony (Tony) Emilio Casero, 88, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025. Born in Rome, NY to Laura (Toti) and Emilio Casero, who passed away in 1938; he was raised with his siblings by his mother, Laura and stepfather, Augustine Quintanal.
Tony married Beverly Gordon on February 13, 1954 at...
Obituary
Latest Obituaries
John Saya
1954 - 2021
Of Niagara Falls, NY passed away June 2, 2021. He was born in Syracuse, NY on April 2, 1954, son of the late Mary Saya.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Saya; daughter, Angela (Andrae) Dixon; grandchildren, Gabreal Hook, Jr., Ciara Hooks and Bryson Dixon; great-granddaughter, Ava Hooks.
Private services.
Visit...
Death Notice
Death Notices
Funeral, graveside and memorial services
In Memoriam
Other Sympathy Announcements
Celebration of Life
Committals
Cards of thanks
Learn & Prepare
When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.Explore All
Your Guide to Overcoming Grief
- Comprehensive Videos for Every Grief Journey
- 15 Experts Share Insights to Manage Grief
- On-Demand Access
Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples
Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...Learn more
Benefits of Online Memorials
When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....Learn more