Michele Rizzotto Michele Rizzotto

Michele Rizzotto

1952 - 2025

Michele Rizzotto, 73, of Lewiston, NY, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. Born and raised in Niagara Falls, Michele was the cherished daughter of the late Matthew and Antoinette (Del Gobbo) Rizzotto.
A graduate of Niagara Falls High School, Michele dedicated over 39 years of...

Obituary

Rosalie M. Proietti Rosalie M. Proietti

Rosalie Proietti

1935 - 2025

Rosalie M. Proietti, beloved aunt and cherished member of the Lewiston, NY community, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 14, 2025, under the care of her loving nieces, nephew and Niagara Hospice. Born on January 19, 1935, in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the devoted daughter of the late Alexandro and Marion (née...

Obituary

Walter J. Pfohl Walter J. Pfohl

Walter Pfohl

1943 - 2025

Walter J. Pfohl passed away April 11, 2025 in Niagara Hospice House. He was born on January 14, 1943 in Niagara Falls, NY a son of Gustav and Anna (Mueller) Pfohl. He proudly served in the National Guard. He was a machinist retiring from Williams Advanced Materials. Walt had a great love for his family and the...

Obituary

Frances C. Koshinski Frances C. Koshinski

Frances C. Koshinski

Frances C. Koshinski, 93, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on April 11th, 2025, at Ascension Living: Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston, with her loving family present. Born in Central City, PA, Frances was the daughter of the late Angelo C. and Lena (Barrecca) Rizzo. Frances moved to Niagara Falls in 1943 and was a...

Obituary

Blair J. Hoplight Blair J. Hoplight

Blair Hoplight

1943 - 2025

Blair J. Hoplight, of Lewiston, NY. It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Blair Hoplight, who passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on August 28, 1943, a son of Blair E. and Ann [Chiodo] Hoplight.
Blair was a devoted member of the Niagara Falls and Lewiston...

Obituary

Eva L. Balys Eva L. Balys

Eva Balys

1940 - 2025

Eva L. Balys, 84, of Ocala, FL, passed from this life on Monday, March 31st, 2025, at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, FL, shortly after suffering a medical emergency. Born December 13, 1940, in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. and Ruth L. (Moon) Brinkman.
Mrs. Balys moved to...

Obituary

Renee Fournier Renee Fournier

Renee Fournier

1945 - 2025

Renee Fournier, 79, of Niagara Falls, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, April 1st 2025. Born November 5th, 1945 in Syracuse, New York. Renee was the daughter of Gene Fournier and Priscilla Davis. Renee was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by her friends and family alike.
Renee is...

Obituary

Tony Tony Emilio Casero Tony Tony Emilio Casero

Anthony Casero

1937 - 2025

Anthony (Tony) Emilio Casero, 88, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025. Born in Rome, NY to Laura (Toti) and Emilio Casero, who passed away in 1938; he was raised with his siblings by his mother, Laura and stepfather, Augustine Quintanal.
Tony married Beverly Gordon on February 13, 1954 at...

Obituary

William D. Broderick, Sr. William D. Broderick, Sr.

William Broderick, Sr.

1936 - 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 601 Center St., Lewiston, NY.
Visit rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.

Death Notice

Gerald M. Pavlak Gerald M. Pavlak

Gerald Pavlak

1937 - 2021

He is survived by his wife, Roseanne (Curry) Pavlak; children, David Pavlak, Teresa Ernst and Michele (Frank) Dojka; grandchildren, Sarah, Laura, Marina and Michael; five great-grandchildren.

Death Notice

Edward J. Cleveland Edward J. Cleveland

Edward Cleveland

1953 - 2021

Edward entered into rest at home with his family by his side.
Private services will be held with his family.
Please visit hardisonfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

Death Notice

William V. Hauck William V. Hauck

William Hauck

1925 - 2021

Of Wheatfield, NY.
Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at The RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. Graveside services Friday 10:30 AM at Acacia Park Cemetery. Visit rhoneyfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

Death Notice

Mary Ellen OLeary Mary Ellen OLeary

Mary Ellen O'Leary

1928 - 2020

Memorial Service will be held Tuesday,
June 8th, 10 AM, at St. Bernards Worship
Site, Youngstown. Friends invited.

Death Notice

John R. Rocky Saya John R. Rocky Saya

John Saya

1954 - 2021

Of Niagara Falls, NY passed away June 2, 2021. He was born in Syracuse, NY on April 2, 1954, son of the late Mary Saya.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Saya; daughter, Angela (Andrae) Dixon; grandchildren, Gabreal Hook, Jr., Ciara Hooks and Bryson Dixon; great-granddaughter, Ava Hooks.
Private services.
Visit...

Death Notice

Bernard J. Zeifang Bernard J. Zeifang

Bernard Zeifang

1933 - 2021

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 12th, 10AM at St. Thomas More Church, 2617 East Avenue, Rochester NY, 14610. Private interment at the convenience of the family.

Death Notice

Mary Rose Girardo Mary Rose Girardo

Mary Girardo

1935 - 2021

Age 85 of Niagara Falls.
Private graveside services in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Arrangements by Michael R. Goodlander, owner of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Share condolences at GOODLANDERCARES.com.

Death Notice

